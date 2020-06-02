The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:20 am

    5 Things to Know for Today

    Associated Press

     

    Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1. SHOWDOWN: TRUMP VS. PROTESTERS

    Hours after the U.S. president vowed to send out the military and “dominate the streets,” American cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction that overshadowed peaceful protests.

    2. WHO: CHINA DELAYED RELEASING CORONAVIRUS INFO

    World Health Organization officials privately expressed frustration over not getting the information they needed from China to fight the spread of the deadly virus, the AP finds.

    3. CLOSING IN ON NOMINATION

    Joe Biden is hoping to seize the delegates needed to formally clinch the Democrats’ presidential nomination as seven states and the District of Columbia vote.

    4. HOW CABLE NEWS HAS COVERED PROTESTS

    CNN and MSNBC have concentrated on peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, whereas Fox News has focused mostly on violence and property destruction.

    5. BASEBALL THROWS CURVE AT LEAGUE

    Players counter an owner proposal with a 114-game regular season and full prorated salaries, leaving each player with approximately 70% of what he had been slated to earn.

      

