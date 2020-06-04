Floyd autopsy released, adds details

MINNEAPOLIS – A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office came with the family's permission and after the coroner's office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

Bystander video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck, ignoring Floyd's “I can't breathe” cries until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests, some violent.

The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelled out clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report also noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

NYPD hopeful new tactics working

As protests continued in New York City on Wednesday, officials were hopeful that an earlier curfew and refined police tactics were bringing the city closer to restoring order after days of unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators marched throughout the city in largely peaceful events, and like the previous night, were still on the streets when the 8 p.m. curfew time arrived.

Police began moving in on the crowds about an hour past curfew to start making arrests, at times using tactics like pepper spray that had brought outrage previously.

When one demonstrator asked an officer why he was being taken into custody, an Associated Press reporter heard the officer reply, “Curfew violator. You didn't hear the news?”

Police destroy medical supplies

Police officers in North Carolina stomped on water bottles and destroyed medical supplies at a station set up to aid demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd.

Video taken by the Asheville Citizen Times shows Asheville police officers in riot gear and holding shields forming a protective circle around other officers who are stomping on water bottles and stabbing bottles with a knife Tuesday night. Other officers destroyed medical supplies such as bandages and saline solution.

Sean Miller, a UNC Asheville student who is head of communications for the medical team, said the nearly one dozen medics present were all clearly marked as such and were not provoking police in any way.

3 Nevada men face terror counts

Three Nevada men with ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government have been arrested on terrorism-related charges in what authorities say was a conspiracy to spark violence during recent protests in Las Vegas.

Federal prosecutors say the three white men with U.S. military experience are accused of conspiring to carry out a plan that began in April in conjunction with protests to reopen businesses closed because of the coronavirus.

More recently, they sought to capitalize on protests over the death of George Floyd.

The three men were arrested Saturday on the way to a protest in downtown Las Vegas after filling gas cans at a parking lot and making Molotov cocktails in glass bottles, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press.