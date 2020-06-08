5 things to know today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SLAIN MAN'S MEMORIALS REACH FINAL STOP

Hundreds are expected to attend George Floyd's six-hour public viewing Monday at a church in his hometown of Houston.

2. WHY TRUMP, AIDES ARE WORRIED ABOUT HIS REELECTION

The president's standing has taken a pummeling over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and during a wave of protests against racial injustice.

3. WHERE CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN ERADICATED

New Zealand health officials say the last known infected person has recovered and it's been 17 days since the last new case was reported.

4. CRISTOBAL WEAKENS, FLOOD THREAT PERSISTS

The tropical storm has weakened into a tropical depression but heavy rainfall and storm surges are likely to persist on Gulf Coast

5. NEW YORK IN SPOTLIGHT AS CITY REOPENS

After becoming the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and previously “nonessential” retailers can resume work — with restrictions.