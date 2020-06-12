'No-knock' warrants banned by Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The use of controversial “no-knock” warrants has been banned in Louisville, and the new ordinance has been named for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot after officers burst into her home.

The city's Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform.

Taylor, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

The law bans the use of the warrants by Louisville Metro officers. Police typically use them in drug cases over concern that evidence could be destroyed if they announce their arrival.

Ohio lawmaker's comments decried

A Republican lawmaker questioned on the Ohio Senate floor if “the colored population” is contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they do not wash their hands “as well as other groups.”

The American Civil Liberties Union called for state Sen. Steve Huffman to step down from office Thursday following his comments that were made during a hearing for a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.

Huffman, a Dayton-area emergency room physician, caused controversy after he questioned Angela Dawson, executive director of the Ohio Commission of Minority Health, on Tuesday over why the COVID-19 rates for black Ohioans were higher than other populations.

“Could it just be that African Americans – or the colored population – do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear masks? Or do not socially distance themselves?” Huffman asked.

Trump meets on race, policing

President Donald Trump led a discussion Thursday in Dallas on race and policing that excluded the three top law enforcement officials in the county – a police chief, sheriff and district attorney who all are black – and that felt much like a campaign rally, albeit far smaller and with everyone seated.

The president drew cheers from hundreds of supporters at Gateway Church as he rejected complaints about widespread police brutality and mocked “radical efforts to defund, dismantle and disband the police.”

“You always have a bad apple. No matter where you go you have bad apples, and there are not too many of them” among police, he said.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and District Attorney John Creuzot were not invited. The White House defended the snub, insisting Trump would hear a diversity of views, including from the police chief of Glenn Heights, a town of 11,000 south of Dallas.

Police caught in lawmaker's office

More than a dozen Chicago police officers and supervisors were captured on video “lounging” inside a burglarized congressional campaign office and even appeared to be making popcorn and brewing coffee as people vandalized and stole from nearby businesses as protests and unrest spread across the city, a visibly angry Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat whose district includes much of the city's South Side and southern suburbs, said his staff first viewed the video and he brought it to Lightfoot on Wednesday.