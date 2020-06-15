More virus cases in state, county

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana public health officials on Sunday reported nine additional deaths from COVID-19 and 407 new cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there have been a total of 2,240 coronavirus deaths overall since the start of the pandemic and 39,909 total cases in the state. Health officials say there are 182 more probable deaths, but there was no positive test on record.

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 44 more residents have tested positive, bringing the total to 87 deaths and 2,180 cases, the Allen County Department of Health reported Sunday.

The state has administered 348,391 COVID-19 tests overall.

Incumbent lawmaker loses in Virginia

A freshman Virginia GOP congressman who angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding lost his party's nomination.

U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman lost a GOP convention Saturday that was done via drive-thru because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was defeated by Bob Good, a former official in the athletics department at Liberty University.

Riggleman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, upset many Republicans in his district last summer when he officiated the wedding of two male campaign aides.

Dad charged in children's car deaths

An Oklahoma man whose son and daughter died when he left them inside his hot truck for five hours has been arrested on two second-degree murder warrants, police said.

Dustin Dennis, 31, was arrested at his home in Tulsa on Saturday, police said. Dennis told officers that he had taken his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son to a convenience store around noon. Upon arriving home, he went inside and fell asleep for four or five hours. When he awoke he found the children inside the vehicle.

Dennis told police he carried the children inside the house and called authorities. Police said surveillance video from a neighboring property shows Dennis getting out the vehicle and locking it up, then walking inside his house without the children.

The temperature peaked in the low 90s in Tulsa on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Manila court sends journalist to jail

An award-winning journalist critical of the Philippine president was convicted of libel and sentenced to up to six years in jail today in a decision called a major blow to press freedom in an Asian bastion of democracy.

The Manila court found Maria Ressa, her online news site Rappler Inc. and former reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr. guilty of libeling a wealthy businessman.

The Rappler's story in 2012 cited an unspecified intelligence report linking him to a murder, drug dealing, human trafficking and smuggling.