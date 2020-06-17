The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Wednesday, June 17, 2020 9:40 am

    5 Things to Know for Today

    Associated Press

     

    Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1. BEIJING SEES SPIKE IN VIRUS CASES

    Describing a new coronavirus outbreak as “extremely grave,” the Chinese capital cancels more than 60% of commercial flights and raises the alert level.

    2. TENSIONS RISING ON KOREAN PENINSULA

    North Korea will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation sites, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas.

    3. SENATE GOP PROPOSES POLICING CHANGES

    The legislation would establish an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new training and commissions to study law enforcement and race, AP learns.

    4. CHINA, INDIA DEFUSE BORDER CRISIS

    Beijing says it has agreed with New Delhi to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades.

    5. TOP AMERICAN SPRINTER SUSPENDED

    Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100-meter dash, was temporarily banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing drug tests.

       

