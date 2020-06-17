California utility admits fault in 84 deaths

Pacific Gas & Electric confessed Tuesday to killing 84 people in one of the most devastating wildfires in recent U.S. history during a dramatic court hearing punctuated by a promise from the company's outgoing CEO that the nation's largest utility will never again put profits ahead of safety.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson made the roughly 170-mile journey from the company's San Francisco headquarters to a Butte County courthouse to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a November 2018 wildfire ignited by the utility's crumbling electrical grid. The blaze nearly wiped out the entire town of Paradise and drove PG&E into bankruptcy.

Besides the mass deaths it caused, PG&E also pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawfully starting a fire as part of an agreement with District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

As Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems read the names of each victim, Johnson acknowledged the horrific toll of PG&E's history of neglect while solemnly staring at photos of each dead person shown on a screen set up in the courtroom.

“No words from me could ever reduce the magnitude of that devastation or do anything to repair the damage,” Johnson said in a statement afterward. “I hope the actions taken today bring some measure of peace.”

He also assured the judge that PG&E took responsibility for all the unnecessary devastation that it caused “with eyes wide open to what happened and to what must never happen again.”

Johnson was hired about six months after the so-called Camp Fire and plans to step down as CEO on June 30 when PG&E hopes to have won court approval for its plan to get out of its second bankruptcy case in 16 years. A mostly new board of directors recently announced by PG&E as part of a deal with California will hire his replacement.

The extraordinary court hearing was set up to publicly shame PG&E for past practices that emphasized boosting profits to keep investors happy instead upgrading and maintaining its crumbling equipment to protect the 16 million people who rely on the utility for power.

Christina Taft, whose mother Victoria Taft, 67, died inside their Paradise home, said she couldn't bear to be there in person Tuesday but watched it on YouTube. To Christina Taft, 26, the public plea of guilt didn't feel like enough.

“As far as actual change, to save lives, that is not happening. I just feel like it's not ended,” said Taft, who moved away from the area after the fire and said she “can't handle going back into Butte County ever again. It doesn't feel safe.”

PG&E has agreed to pay a maximum fine of $3.5 million in addition to $500,000 for the cost of the investigation. The San Francisco company won't be placed on criminal probation, unlike what happened after its natural gas lines blew up a neighborhood in San Bruno, California, killing eight people in 2010.

Ramsey predicted Butte County's exhaustive investigation will lay the foundation for imprisoning members of PG&E's future management team if the utility doesn't live up to its promises. “They are on notice,” he said. “The excuses are gone.”