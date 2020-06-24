Feds win ruling on health care pricing

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration won a court ruling Tuesday upholding its plan to require insurers and hospitals to disclose the actual prices for common tests and procedures in a bid to promote competition and push down costs.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the decision in federal court in Washington, D.C., “a resounding victory” for President Donald Trump's efforts to open up the convoluted world of health care pricing.

The American Hospital Association, which sued to block the Trump administration regulation, announced it would appeal. Industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

Salad recalled after sickening 122

A recalled bagged salad distributed to a dozen Midwestern states – including Indiana – by grocery stores has sickened 122 people in seven states and sent 19 to the hospital, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The salad distributed by Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Aldi grocery stores is contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and fatigue.

The salad containing carrots, red cabbage and iceberg lettuce is packaged as Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads and Aldi Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads.

Adult film star charged in rapes, assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.

The counts make the 67-year-old Jeremy the third man to be charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a task force formed by District Attorney Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Jeremy is among the best known and most prolific actors in the history of the adult film industry.

Walmart denounces Mississippi flag

The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag drew opposition Tuesday from two big forces in the culturally conservative state: Southern Baptists and Walmart.

Walmart said it will stop displaying the Mississippi flag while the state debates whether to change the design. The Mississippi Baptist Convention said lawmakers have a moral obligation to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag because many people are “hurt and shamed” by it.