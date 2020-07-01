Officer granted bond in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA – The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man. The shooting by the white officer happened against the backdrop of demonstrations nationwide over police brutality and systemic racism after George Floyd died under a Minneapolis officer's knee.

Appearing via teleconference because of the coronavirus, lawyers for Rolfe argued that he is a native Georgian with strong ties to the community who is not at risk of fleeing or failing to show up for court and is not a danger to the community. A prosecutor argued that Rolfe, 27, had committed an unjustified fatal shooting and was a flight risk and might intimidate witnesses.

Missing kids' mom faces new charges

Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids' bodies.

The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse that may have affected their actions.

A judge set Daybell's bail at $1 million during her first court appearance on the new felony charges Tuesday. The judge asked whether she understood that if convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Daybell, who wiped her eyes occasionally with a tissue, answered “yes.”

Daybell is already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, but because police found their remains buried in her husband's yard, it's not clear whether those allegations will stand. She's also charged with obstructing a police investigation, asking a friend to lie to police on her behalf, and contempt of court for failing to follow a order to produce the kids.

Photographer gets too close to bison

A 72-year-old California woman intent on getting the perfect photo inside Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison after she repeatedly approached the giant animal, officials said.

The unidentified woman “sustained multiple goring wounds” and was treated by Yellowstone rangers before being flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further care.

In a statement released by the National Park Service on Monday, officials said the 72-year-old came within 10 feet of the bison several times on Thursday. According to park rules, visitors should maintain at least 25 feet of distance between themselves and any large animals – like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.