5 Things to Know for Today

1. JOB SURGE EXPECTED IN JUNE REPORT

Economists forecast that 3 million jobs – a record high – were added, but recent data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus in the U.S. will limit further gains.

2. ‘CONGREGATION AT A BAR IS BAD NEWS’

In recent weeks, college towns across America have seen clusters of cases that have been traced back to bars, which by nature do not lend themselves to social distancing.

3. BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES SUPPORTED

They are enjoying a surge in backing and custom amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

4. ‘I HOPE THAT THIS IS REAL’

A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates, like Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

5. DEADLY LANDSLIDE RAVAGES MYANMAR TOWN

Rescue workers say at least 113 people have been killed at a jade mining site in Kachin state, a site renowned as the world’s biggest and most lucrative in the industry.