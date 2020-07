5 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. A MICROCOSM OF AMERICAN DISUNITY

Places like Saginaw County, in the battleground state Michigan, have been hit with the triple shock of a pandemic, recession and an uprising against police abuse.

2. RED SOX DOGGED BY SCANDAL

More than a dozen Black men have spent the last several years trying to get the team to listen to their claims that they were sexually abused by a former clubhouse manager over a period of three decades.

3. WHERE PPP WENT

As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to Trump’s election efforts.

4. ‘I WAS ALMOST WASHED AWAY’

Soldiers rescue residents on boats as floodwaters flow down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by deadly rains, leaving dozens dead and several missing.

5. JOHNNY DEPP IN REAL-LIFE DRAMA

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing a British tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a “wife beater.”