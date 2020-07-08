Atlanta mayor against use of National Guard

ATLANTA – The mayor of Atlanta said Tuesday that she doesn't agree with the Georgia governor's order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Monday and authorized activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of gun violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old girl.

Police on Tuesday released a short video of an armed man who they described as a person of interest in the girl's shooting. Atlanta Police Lt. Pete Malecki said the video comes from a surveillance camera near where Secoriea was shot while riding in the back seat of an SUV.

Kemp's office said troops will provide support at sites such as the Capitol, governor's mansion and the state Department of Public Safety headquarters – damaged by a group early Sunday – freeing state law enforcement to patrol other areas. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Kemp issued his order without asking whether the city needed extra help.

Mississippi lawmakers test positive

At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working for weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

Among those who have publicly acknowledged having COVID-19 are Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, and House Speaker Philip Gunn.

The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Tuesday there are also at least 11 other suspected cases of the virus among legislators and Capitol employees.

Flooding prompts evacuations in Japan

Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwaters flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by heavy rain that was spreading across the region Tuesday. At least 55 people have died and a dozen remain missing.

Pounding rain since late Friday in the southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding. More rain was predicted in Kyushu and the western half of Japan's main island of Honshu. About 3 million residents were advised to evacuate across Kyushu, Japan's third-largest island.