Video shows staffers restraining teen who died

At least seven staffers at a youth facility in Michigan forcibly restrained a teenager who had a heart attack and died two days later, an attorney representing the boy's estate said Tuesday.

Surveillance video footage from the Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo shows 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks being pushed to the floor and held down by staff members because he threw a sandwich in the cafeteria. About a dozen teenagers can be seen sitting nearby.

The video was released Tuesday by Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who represents Fredericks' estate. A lawsuit filed by the estate says the boy screamed “I can't breathe” as he was restrained for about 8 minutes on April 29. The video shown to reporters had no sound.

On the video, several of the men appear to pull on and hold down Fredericks' arms and legs while others sit or lay atop his chest and abdomen. Toward the end, the teen appears limp and falls back to the floor when staffers try to sit him up. Others then move in and start CPR.

“He's not fighting at all ... his shoes and his feet are just lying there,” Fieger said, referring to the videotape.

The teenager went into cardiac arrest, was hospitalized and died two days later, authorities said. The death was ruled a homicide, and the doctor who performed the autopsy said Fredericks died of asphyxia.

Two male staffers and a female nurse – Michael Mosley of Battle Creek, Zachary Solis of Lansing and Heather McLogan of Kalamazoo – were fired and have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in Fredericks' death.

Fieger said he is urging authorities to recommend charging others.