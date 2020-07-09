Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:00 pm
Thursday Gallery: Jorge Oliva Press Conference
Faith in Allen County, together with concerned parents, educators, immigrant families, Black uprising organizers and leaders, clergy and people of faith gather around in support of Jorge Oliva while he shares his story of his time in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody outside of the Allen County Courthouse on Thursday.
