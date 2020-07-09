The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:00 pm

    Thursday Gallery: Jorge Oliva Press Conference

    Faith in Allen County, together with concerned parents, educators, immigrant families, Black uprising organizers and leaders, clergy and people of faith gather around in support of Jorge Oliva while he shares his story of his time in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody outside of the Allen County Courthouse on Thursday.

            

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story