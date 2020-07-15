5 things to know today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CONSTRUCTION MADE EASIER

President Trump is expected to announce a shorter environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure. Critics say the move dismantles a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

2. FOR SOME EYES ONLY

Video from the body cameras of two officers charged in George Floyd’s death is being made available for public viewing by appointment, but for now news organizations can't publish the footage.

3. UNREST UNSETTLES PORTLAND

Nightly protests devolved into violent clashes with police have prompted soul-searching in the Oregon city that prides itself on its progressive reputation.

4. BALLOT BOX DEFIANCE

Hundreds of thousands of people voted in Hong Kong’s unofficial pro-democracy primaries, despite warnings the election could violate the territory’s new security law.

5. SUPERMODEL TAKES OVER

Tyra Banks will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and also become the show's executive producer.