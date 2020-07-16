Academic fraud nets prison terms

A former Canadian Football League player was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison for hiring someone to take the SATs in place of his two sons, while a California mother got five weeks behind bars for paying $9,000 to have online classes taken on her son's behalf.

David Sidoo, who played professional football for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions, lowered his head into his hands and cried as U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton chided him for his actions. Sidoo told the judge he's “deeply ashamed.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Karen Littlefair of Newport Beach, California, asked U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs for leniency before hearing she was being sentenced to more than a month in prison for the online course scam. Littlefair said she was “truly sorry” and called the experience a “nightmare” for her family.

4 officers hurt during NYC protest

Several New York City police officers were attacked and injured Wednesday as pro-police and anti-police protesters clashed on the Brooklyn Bridge, police said.

The confrontation happened hours before Mayor Bill de Blasio signed into law a series of police accountability measures inspired by the killings of George Floyd, Eric Garner and other Black people.

At least four officers were hurt, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, and 37 people were arrested, police said. It was not clear how many protesters were injured.

Dismembered body found in condo

The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo where an electric saw was left behind, police said Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his luxury seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side.

There have not been any arrests in connection with Saleh's death.

Ivanka Trump defends Goya tweet

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday defended tweeting a photo of herself holding up a can of Goya beans to buck up a Hispanic-owned business that she says has been unfairly treated, arguing that she has “every right” to publicly express her support.

Government watchdogs countered that President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser doesn't have the right to violate ethics rules that bar government officials from using their public office to endorse specific products or groups.

These groups contend Ivanka Trump's action also highlights broader concerns about how the president and those around him often have blurred the line between politics and governing.

Goya became the target of a consumer boycott after CEO Robert Unanue praised the president at a Hispanic event at the White House last Thursday.