2 Chinese hackers facing charges

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused two Chinese hackers of stealing valuable data, personal information and trade secrets from hundreds of organizations around the world, including companies that are working to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

An 11-count indictment unsealed Tuesday describes a sophisticated scheme that lasted more than 10 years and targeted a variety of industries in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The pair often snooped on companies for their own financial gain, but they also worked on behalf of the Chinese government, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspects were identified as Li Xiaoyu, 34, and Dong Jiazhi, 33, both of whom are believed to be in China.

Hostages freed after video post

An “unstable” armed man who seized more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraine's western city of Lutsk was detained late Tuesday after a standoff that lasted for over 12 hours, and all hostages were freed unharmed, officials said.

The assailant agreed to release the hostages following a 15-minute phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Zelenskiy's deputy chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko told reporters.

Shortly after the call, Zelenskiy posted a brief video message on his Facebook page to urge Ukrainians to watch “Earthlings,” a 2005 American documentary exposing humanity's cruel exploitation of animals – as the hostage-taker had wanted.

Gunman eyed for killing of lawyer

Federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge's family in New Jersey also killed a fellow men's rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement official said.

The federal agents are trying to determine whether Roy Den Hollander, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after an attack that killed the judge's son and wounded her husband, had any role in the killing earlier this month of Marc Angelucci.