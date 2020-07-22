Police: 14 hurt in shooting at Chicago funeral

CHICAGO – Fourteen people were injured, one person was being questioned and additional suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago's South Side where at least one squad car was present, police officials said Tuesday.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said mourners outside a funeral home were fired upon from a passing SUV. Carter said several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. Carter said all the victims were adults.

A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night but no arrests had been made, said police spokesman Hector Alfaro.

The victims were taken to hospitals in serious condition, spokesman Larry Langford said.

Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes said they heard gunshots while in their home watching television, adding that they came outside to find bodies that were shot up and “laying everywhere.”

“We thought it was a war out here,” Geder told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It's ridiculous all the shooting that's going on out here, it really has to stop.”

Carter said at least 60 shell casings were found at the scene. It wasn't immediately known if anyone other than attendees of the funeral were victims, nor if anyone in the SUV had been wounded. The person being questioned was uninjured, according to authorities. Investigators haven't determined how many people were involved in the shooting.

A squad car was assigned to monitor the funeral as a precaution because of the sizable number of mourners attending, Carter said, adding that he was unaware of any warnings from community activists that trouble at the funeral was imminent. Authorities didn't say who the victims were mourning.

“The district commander took every precaution that he could,” Carter said.