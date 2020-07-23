Congressman denies sexist slur, apologizes

WASHINGTON – A Republican congressman offered an apology Wednesday for the “abrupt manner” he used in a verbal confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but denied aiming a sexist slur at her. Ocasio-Cortez rejected her colleague's words, saying they were “not an apology” and what she heard was a vulgar slur.

Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., made his remarks on the House floor a day after the freshman New York lawmaker said he'd angrily harangued her outside the Capitol over her linkage of joblessness and some recent crimes.

In an encounter that was witnessed by a reporter from The Hill newspaper, Yoho assailed her for asserting that a recent upsurge in some crimes during the coronavirus pandemic could be linked to poverty and joblessness.

The publication wrote that Yoho, one of the House's most conservative members, used a sexist slur as he walked away from her.

“I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York,” Yoho said of Monday's encounter. “It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful.”

Alaskan quake sends residents fleeing

A powerful earthquake off Alaska's southern coast shook sparsely populated coastal communities late Tuesday and prompted some residents to briefly flee to higher ground because of tsunami fears.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the Alaska Peninsula, and the tsunami warning was canceled after the magnitude 7.8 quake offshore created a wave of a less than a foot.

Lottery winner arrested for murder

A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found at a hotel.

The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after the body of 23-year-old Keonna Graham was found Monday in a hotel room in the Brunswick County town, according to news outlets.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman's slaying.

Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017, WECT-TV reported.

1950s jazz singer Annie Ross dies at 89

Annie Ross, a popular jazz singer in the 1950s before crossing over into a successful film career, has died. She was 89. Ross' manager, Jim Coleman, told the Washington Post that the entertainer died Tuesday at her home in New York, four days before her 90th birthday. She had battled emphysema and heart disease.

Ross rose to fame as the lead vocalist of one of jazz's most well-respected groups, Lambert, Hendricks and Ross. The trio became known for the 1952 hit “Twisted.”