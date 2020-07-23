Nearly a quarter of VA staff report harassment

WASHINGTON – Nearly 1 in 4 employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs say they have been subjected to unwanted sexual comments and other harassment – one of the highest levels in federal government – and an audit says the Trump administration has not been doing enough to protect them.

At a House hearing Wednesday, lawmakers heard VA express a commitment to “changing the culture” to make the department more welcoming to women, but that long-sought improvements urged by the Government Accountability Office could take until 2024 to fully implement.

Lawmakers responded that they're not willing to wait, even if it means passing legislation to force more immediate changes.

“The VA is not the same VA as four years ago,” insisted acting VA deputy secretary Pam Powers, pointing to increased outreach to women and improved trust ratings in the VA from employees and patients alike according to internal polling.

The GAO audit said the agency has outdated training and policies, a leadership structure that creates conflicts of interest in reviewing harassment complaints, and gaps in reporting complaints to VA headquarters in Washington.

Powers said the agency was addressing the issue but stressed that personnel and other fixes require more moneyand that “every hour we spend takes away from patient care.”

In its report, the GAO analyzed data from a Merit Systems Protection Board survey and found 22% of VA employees experienced sexual harassment between 2014 and 2016, compared to an estimated 14% of federal employees across agencies. About 1 in 3 VA employees said they witnessed an act of sexual harassment.

Overall, an estimated 26% of female and 14% of male VA employees experienced harassment during the two-year period.