    Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:20 pm

    Thursday Gallery: Rev. Naomi Tutu

    Rev. Naomi Tutu, daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, speaks with Fort Wayne clergy, faith leaders, local uprising organizers and community members to call for moral leadership in Fort Wayne and to encourage the Mayor to commit to a comprehensive review of the Police Department's Use of Force Policy at the Promenade Park Foundation Pavilion on Thursday.

               

