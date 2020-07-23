Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:20 pm
Thursday Gallery: Rev. Naomi Tutu
Rev. Naomi Tutu, daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, speaks with Fort Wayne clergy, faith leaders, local uprising organizers and community members to call for moral leadership in Fort Wayne and to encourage the Mayor to commit to a comprehensive review of the Police Department's Use of Force Policy at the Promenade Park Foundation Pavilion on Thursday.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story