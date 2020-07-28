US won't expel kids it detained in hotel

HOUSTON – The Trump administration has agreed not to expel immigrant children it detained in a Texas hotel under an emergency declaration citing the coronavirus and will instead let them seek to remain in the U.S., the administration said Monday.

The move comes days after The Associated Press first reported on the U.S. government's secretive practice of detaining unaccompanied children in hotels before rapidly deporting them during the virus pandemic. Government data obtained by AP showed the U.S. had detained children nearly 200 times over two months in three Hampton Inn hotels in Arizona and two Texas border cities.

But the Trump administration has not said it will stop using hotels to detain children. The legal groups that sued Friday night said they still plan to fight the larger practice in court.

The decision covers 17 people detained as of Thursday at the Hampton Inn in McAllen, Texas. Immigration authorities will transfer the children to shelters run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and they should eventually be placed with family sponsors as they pursue asylum cases or other immigration relief to try to remain in the country.