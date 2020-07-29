Blood test appears to ID Alzheimer's

An experimental blood test was highly accurate at distinguishing people with Alzheimer's disease from those without it in several studies, boosting hopes that there soon may be a simple way to help diagnose this most common form of dementia.

Developing such a test has been a long-sought goal, and scientists warn that the new approach still needs more validation and is not yet ready for wide use.

Tuesday's results suggest they're on the right track. The testing identified people with Alzheimer's vs. no dementia or other types of it with accuracy ranging from 89% to 98%.

“That's pretty good. We've never seen that” much precision in previous efforts, said Maria Carrillo, the Alzheimer's Association's chief science officer.

Chicago officer might have killed self

A high-ranking member of the Chicago Police Department who was promoted this month was found dead Tuesday after he apparently shot himself in a station on the West Side, authorities said.

An autopsy was scheduled for today at the Cook County medical examiner's office on the remains of Deputy Chief Dion Boyd. If the autopsy confirms that the 57-year-old Boyd fatally shot himself, he would become at least the ninth member of the department to die by suicide in the last two years.

'Umbrella Man' suspected supremacist

A masked man who was seen in a viral video smashing the windows of a south Minneapolis auto parts store during the George Floyd protests, earning him the moniker “Umbrella Man,” is suspected of ties with a white supremacist group and sought to incite racial tension, police said.

A Minneapolis police arson investigator said the act of vandalism at the AutoZone on East Lake Street helped spark a chain reaction that led to days of looting and rioting. The store was among dozens of buildings across the city that burned to the ground in the days that followed.

Rembrandt sells for $18.7 million

A self-portrait by Rembrandt sold for $18.7 million at a Sotheby's virtual auction Tuesday – a record price for a self-portrait by the Dutch master, the auctioneer's said.

Sotheby's said the top end of the art market was “in rude health” and that its new livestreamed auction form brought in a total of $192.7 million Tuesday.

NY chief 'appalled' by concert crowd

New York's governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into “egregious social distancing violations.” Cuomo warned in a Tuesday call with reporters that violations of public health law can result in civil fines and a potential for criminal liability.