Space Camp begins fundraiser

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Space Camp, an educational program attended by nearly 1 million people, including a dozen who went on to become astronauts or cosmonauts, said Tuesday it's in danger of closing without a cash infusion because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the state-owned U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Space Camp was shut down for weeks this year and has been hampered by low attendance since reopening in June with limited capacity, officials said.

With most of its typical staff slashed and the normal flow of international students and school groups down to nothing for the fall because of the virus, leaders held a news conference announcing a “Save Space Camp” drive.

Officials hope to raise at least $1.5 million in donations they said were needed to keep the museum open through October, the end of the fiscal year, and to reopen Space Camp in April.

“We are now struggling for our very survival,” said John Nerger, chair of a state board that oversees the center. Donors gave nearly $100,000 within a couple hours of the announcement.