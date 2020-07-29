Talks start to trim agents in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor's office and indicated it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents sent to quell two months of protests in Portland if the state stepped up its own enforcement, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

The official stressed to The Associated Press that the talks with the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in the early stages and there is no agreement. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Brown didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's office also didn't immediately respond to an email.

A day earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service and Department of Homeland Security were weighing whether to send in more agents. The marshals were taking steps to identify up to 100 additional personnel who could go in case they were needed to relieve or supplement the deputy marshals who work in Oregon, spokesman Drew Wade said.

Homeland Security was considering a similar measure with Customs and Border Protection agents, according to an administration official with direct knowledge of the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump did not let up on criticizing local authorities in their handling of the protests that began after George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police and have grown to include the presence of federal agents in Portland and other Democratic cities.

The nightly protests often spiral into violence as demonstrators target the U.S. courthouse with rocks, fireworks and laser pointers and federal agents respond with tear gas, less-lethal ammunition and arrests.