4 aides to Pompeo receive subpoenas

WASHINGTON – House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Department's top independent watchdog this year.

Former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick appeared for a closed-door interview in the probe in June and told investigators that top department officials tried to bully him and dissuade his office from conducting a review of a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia before he was fired.

Linick also said he was looking into previously reported allegations that Pompeo and his wife may have misused government staff to run personal errands and other matters. Trump fired him late on May 15 with what Linick said was no warning or cause.

Democrats said they had subpoenaed the officials because they were “refusing to negotiate in good faith.”

Progress hinted in relief bill talks

Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed Monday afternoon in the Capitol, with issues like food for the poor and aid to schools struggling to reopen safely assuming a higher profile in the talks.

Multiple obstacles remain, including an impasse on extending a $600-per-week pandemic jobless benefit, funding for the Postal Service and aid to renters facing eviction.

Democratic negotiators spoke of progress at almost the very moment that top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell was slamming them for taking a hard line.

Trump tweet slams Birx on pandemic

President Donald Trump took aim at the coronavirus task force's coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, on Monday, slamming her as “pathetic” for raising alarm about coronavirus resurgences sweeping across the country.

In a tweet, Trump suggested Birx is only voicing concern about the new outbreaks because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recently criticized her for being overly optimistic.

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics,” Trump tweeted, using a label for COVID-19 many consider racist. “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”