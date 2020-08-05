Sub finds missing military vehicle

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A remotely operated submarine has found the Marine assault amphibious vehicle that sank last week off San Clemente Island and some human remains, presumably of the eight service members who are missing and presumed dead, the Marines said Tuesday.

The amphibious vehicle sank Thursday during training. Eight Marines were pulled from the water but one later died at the scene. Two Marines were hospitalized.

Seven Marines and one sailor remained missing after a two-day, 1,000-nautical-mile search.

The next phase will be the recovery of the vehicle and the human remains this week, the Navy said.

Kansas GOP goes with safe pick

Kansas Republicans on Tuesday nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate instead of polarizing conservative Kris Kobach, heeding the party establishment's advice for keeping a normally safe seat out of play in what could be a difficult year for the GOP.

Marshall prevailed in a crowded GOP primary field with the backing of major farm, business and anti-abortion groups but without an endorsement from President Donald Trump sought by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell and others for the two-term congressman for western and central Kansas. Marshall overcame Kobach's reputation as both an informal adviser to Trump and reputation as a conservative firebrand.

Neil Young sues Trump campaign

Neil Young sued President Donald Trump's reelection campaign Tuesday for copyright infringement, saying he doesn't want his music used as a theme song for a “divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

The Grammy-award winning Canadian-born musician filed the lawsuit through his lawyers in Manhattan federal court, seeking up to $150,000 in statutory damages for each infringement.

The legendary singer cited repeated use of two songs: “Rockin' in the Free World” and “Devil's Sidewalk.”

SEALs pull support of museum

The commander of the Navy SEALs said the unit will suspend its support of the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organization not overseen by the military after videos surfaced online of dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey during a demonstration.

“Each and every one of us serves to protect our fellow Americans – ALL Americans. Even the perception that our commitment to serving the men and women of this nation is applied unevenly is destructive,” Rear Admiral Collin Green, who heads the Naval Special Warfare Command, said in an email to his forces on Monday evening.

He added: “We will revisit our relationship with the Museum when I am convinced that they have made the necessary changes to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again.”