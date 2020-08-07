Trump bans TikTok owner transactions

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

The twin executive orders – one for each app – take effect in 45 days. They call on the Secretary of Commerce to define the banned transactions by that time. The orders' wording is vague, but leaves open the possibility that hosting the apps in the Apple and Google app stores could be covered by the ban.

Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it. TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent had no immediate replies to queries.

No delay on suit alleging Trump rape

A New York judge knocked down President Donald Trump's bid to delay a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of rape, ruling in a decision released Thursday that the presidency doesn't shield him from the case.

Pointing to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the president isn't immune from a New York prosecutor's criminal investigation, Manhattan judge Verna Saunders said the same principle applies to E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit, in which Trump's lawyers have argued that the Constitution bars presidents from being dragged into lawsuits in state courts.

“No, it does not,” Saunders wrote.

The decision allows Carroll – who's seeking Trump's DNA as potential evidence – to keep pursuing her suit. She says he slurred her in denying her claim that he raped her in the 1990s.

4 poultry plant executives indicted

Four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants have been indicted on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Matt Albence, announced the indictments as the documents were unsealed Thursday. Their announcement happened a day before the one-year anniversary of the raids in which 680 people were arrested at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi.

Indianapolis man accused of hate crime

An Indiana man, allegedly angered by the removal of a tree, is charged with a hate crime for attempting to intimidate a Black neighbor because of his race, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.

Shephard Hoehn, 50, became angry when a construction crew began removing a tree from the neighbor's property on June 18, according to the Justice Department. Hoehn allegedly burned a cross next to a fence near the neighbor's property; displayed a swastika and displayed a large sign containing a variety of anti-Black racial slurs. Hoehn also allegedly threw eggs at the neighbor's home and played the song “Dixie” repeatedly.

Prosecutors say a search of Hoehn's Indianapolis home by the FBI turned of firearms and drug paraphernalia and determined he is a fugitive from a case pending in Missouri, prompting unlawful possession of firearms charges against him.