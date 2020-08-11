Natural gas explosion destroys homes; 1 dead

BALTIMORE – A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday morning, killing a woman and trapping other people in the debris. At least six people were seriously injured, and firefighters were searching for more survivors.

Dozens of firefighters converged on the piles of rubble. A fourth house in the row was ripped open, and windows were shattered in nearby homes, leaving the northwest Baltimore neighborhood of Reisterstown Station strewn with glass and other rubble.

“It's a disaster. It's a mess. It's unbelievable,” said Diane Glover, who lives across the street. Her windows where shattered and her front door was blown open. “I'm still shaken up,” she said hours later.

Seven people were hospitalized, while a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said on its Twitter page. Rescuers were painstakingly going through the rubble by hand, prepared to work into the night.

While the cause wasn't immediately clear, the Baltimore Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks have become much more frequent, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility's reports to federal authorities.

No gas odors were reported before the explosion event and Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. did not receive any recent odor calls from the block of homes that were damaged, it said in a statement late Monday.

BGE said it responded to the scene at the fire department's request to shut off all gas and electric service to make the scene safe. BGE has canvassed the area and found no current readings of gas.

A statement from the utility said it will conduct an investigation of its equipment in the area.