Study: Infections in US children up 40%

Coronavirus infections among U.S. children grew 40% in the last half of July, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, bringing the total number of child infections to 8.8% of all U.S. cases.

The report, which aggregates data from 49 states, comes amid heated debate over whether schools should reopen. While the surge of infections contradicts President Donald Trump's assertion that kids are “virtually immune,” the data also shows that child infections make up a disproportionately small share of the overall outbreak in the U.S.

The study said 97,078 new child cases were reported from July 16 to 30, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 338,982.

The range of ages varied from state to state, with some including an age limit as high as 24.

Deaths among U.S. children from COVID-19 total 86, only 0.06% of total fatalities in the country and 0.03% of infections among children.

Seattle limits police action in protests

The city of Seattle has agreed that a court order should bar police from targeting journalists, legal observers and medics with crowd weapons.

The city also has agreed that the order should bar police from using the declaration of a riot as justification for indiscriminate force at protests.

Seattle made those concessions in an agreement filed jointly Monday with lawyers for protesters who are suing the city for allegedly allowing the police to use unnecessary violence in controlling and suppressing crowds.

6 years for driving through protest

A Virginia man who a prosecutor described as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and who drove through a Black Lives Matter protest in June was sentenced Monday in Richmond to six years in jail.

Harry H. Rogers, 36, was convicted of six misdemeanors and sentenced to a year in jail for each charge, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Rogers still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident.

Afghanistan to free 400 Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree for the controversial release of 400 Taliban fighters to kick-start Afghan peace talks, a statement by the presidential palace said Monday.

Their release was considered the most important hurdle to overcome before peace talks, a precondition set by the militant Taliban.

The statement said that based on the decree, a number of Afghan security forces convicted for minor crimes were also pardoned and would be released.

Ghani said that while he had no authority to release such prisoners, after the Afghan assembly issued its approval on Sunday, he would now free them with the public's permission.