City mulls future of site where slaves were sold

ATLANTA – Amid a renewed push to remove Confederate monuments following the death of George Floyd, a rural Georgia city is confronting the fate of a rare, 18th-century pavilion where slaves were once sold.

The Market House, or Slave Market, in Louisville is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been held up as a cultural site by county officials. The open-air, gazebo-like structure dates back to the late 1790s and is among just a few buildings of its kind still standing in the U.S., according to historic documents filed with the U.S. Department of Interior.

Critics say it is a constant reminder of a painful part of the country's history and needs to be taken away from downtown Louisville – a city of roughly 2,500 people about 50 miles southwest of Augusta where the majority of residents are Black.

The City Council was expected to make a decision about the future of the structure at its meeting Tuesday.

“When I ride by there, I see women with their children being torn apart and sold to other white men as their property,” said James Ivery, a former Louisville resident who is pushing for the structure's removal. “I see that Black people in this country are no more than three-fifths of a human. It's telling me that I am less than a dog or a cow or a horse that's being sold.”

Like some opponents of removing Confederate monuments, residents who want to keep the Market House where it currently stands cite its historical value and say it can serve to teach visitors about the horrors of slavery.

Robert Yonchak said members of a local historical society hoped to do a better job of educating people about the structure but were against removing it. Yonchak was on a committee tasked with making a recommendation to city officials about what to do with it.

“To us, everything that we see, everything we come across, is history,” he said at a meeting of the committee in July, according to the Augusta Chronicle. “Everything we leave here today is history. Our concern is that by taking down, relocating, removing the Market House, we are going to lose that history.”

The committee voted to remove it from downtown.

“We're not trying to destroy it,” Cynthia Wells, another member of the committee, told WJBF-TV. “We just want it out of the downtown area. That should be an area where all people are comfortable.”