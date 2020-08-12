Seattle chief retires after department cuts

SEATTLE – Efforts to cut spending on police – a key demand of anti-racism demonstrators across the nation – has claimed an unlikely target: Seattle's first Black police chief, who enjoyed deep support in its minority communities.

Carmen Best announced her retirement Monday night, just hours after the City Council voted to cut her annual $285,000 salary by $10,000 and that of her command staff, and to trim as many as 100 officers from a force of 1,400 through layoffs and attrition.

She said Tuesday that she was OK with the pay cut, but not having to lay off young officers, many of them minorities hired in part to improve the department's diversity.

Suit filed to save Puerto Rico election

Puerto Rico's governor Tuesday added new demands to conflicting proposals for rescuing the U.S. territory's botched primary election, suing to insist on an election redo at all polling centers that opened late – not just those where a lack of ballots kept people from voting,

The lawsuit filed by Gov. Wanda Vázquez also seeks to stop the release of unconfirmed results from centers where voting did take place Sunday. The island's Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. A failure to supply ballots and other issues kept people from voting at a little under half of the island's 110 polling places.

Opposition candidate flees Belarus

The top opposition candidate in Belarus' presidential election left for Lithuania on Tuesday but anti-government demonstrators still turned out for a third straight night to protest the vote results, despite a massive police crackdown that prompted a warning of possible European Union sanctions.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Minsk and several other cities Tuesday. Clashes between the protesters and police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds continued well into the night.

Earlier on Tuesday Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, 37, a former English teacher who entered the race after her husband's jailing in Belarus, apologized to her backers in a video statement and said it was her own choice to leave the country.

“It was a very hard decision to make,” Tsikhanouskaya said. “I know that many of you will understand me, many others will condemn me and some will even hate me. But God forbid you ever face the choice that I faced.”

'Lemon Tree' singer Trini Lopez dies

Trini Lopez, a singer and guitarist who gained fame for his versions of “Lemon Tree” and “If I Had a Hammer” in the 1960s and took his talents to Hollywood, died Tuesday. He was 83.

Filmmaker P. David Ebersole, who just finished shooting a documentary on Lopez with Todd Hughes, confirmed that Lopez died from complications of COVID-19 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California.

Business partner and musician Joe Chavira said he and Lopez just finished recording a song “If By Now,” a tune meant to raise money for food banks during COVID-19.