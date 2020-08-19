Golden State Killer faces victims at hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Victim after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname Golden State Killer.

The daughter of one rape victim gave him an obscene hand gesture and cursed him during the first of four days of hearings in Sacramento County Superior Court before he is formally sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Some read statements on behalf of their loved ones who could not testify in person, while others proudly gave their names now that DeAngelo, 74, is heading to prison.

DeAngelo is a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades. The scope of his crimes “is simply staggering,” prosecutors said in a court summary released Monday – 13 known murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986.

Portland attack suspect identified

Police in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations.

Authorities had received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of protesters chasing a truck a few blocks from the downtown federal courthouse. The driver crashed and was then assaulted, authorities said. Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, Marquise Love, 25, police said in a statement. The victim of the assault has been released from a hospital and is recovering, the statement said.

Lack of visitors forces Navy Pier to shut

Navy Pier will close again rather than fight for the comparatively few visitors willing to venture onto the partially reopened lakeside destination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The human-made structure jutting into Lake Michigan and lined with restaurants, carnival rides and cultural destinations – many of them still closed – will shut down again Sept. 8 and stay shut until spring in order to save money and protect the attraction's long-term financial health, pier officials planned to announce Tuesday morning.

Israel, Sudan nearing peace agreement

Israel and Sudan on Tuesday said they are close to reaching a peace agreement – setting the stage for a possible second dramatic diplomatic breakthrough for Israel with its Arab neighbors in a matter of days. A Sudanese Foreign Ministry official announced that his government is “looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel,” drawing a pledge from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “do all that's needed” to wrap up a deal.

Mali president resigns after mutiny

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation late Tuesday on state television, hours after mutinous soldiers fired shots into the air outside his home before detaining him and the prime minister.