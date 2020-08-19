Notre Dame shifts to online only for 2 weeks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Notre Dame University became the latest college to move classes online due to the coronavirus, after nearly 150 students tested positive.

“It is very serious, and we must take serious actions,” university president the Rev. John Jenkins said in an address to students and staffers Tuesday.

Michigan State University is also going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home, the school's president announced Tuesday.

“It has become evident to me that, despite our best efforts and strong planning, it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus,” President Samuel Stanley said in a news release on the university's website.

Tuesday's action follows the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting today, as the virus makes its mark on colleges – and college towns – across the United States.

Some universities are reconsidering plans to hold in-person classes or implementing new testing regimes. Others are threatening crackdowns on students who get too close with others, in violation of social distancing rules.

The University of Oklahoma is requiring its sororities to recruit new members virtually after learning of students attending large social events without taking precautions against the virus.

Notre Dame canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks. Jenkins said he decided against sending students home after consulting with health care experts. Instead, the university is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus.

UNC-Chapel Hill freshman Mackenzie Holland spent two weeks in her dorm before she found herself moving back out again Tuesday, after the university canceled in-person classes for undergraduates when clusters of coronavirus infection surfaced among students. Holland said she sobbed for an hour after learning the news.

“I kind of expected it, but I'm just kind of disappointed in my classmates and the people that are out partying and stuff because now I can't finish my college experience,” Holland said. “I know that we'll be back one day, but it's just sad right now.”

In the last few days alone, college students in places including North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Vermont, Kansas, Colorado and the Air Force Academy have tested positive, creating a ripple effect that has put hundreds of other students into quarantine or isolation.

The U.S. leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases, with 5.4 million cases reported as of Tuesday and more than 170,000 confirmed dead, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In Chapel Hill, Oyeronke Popoola, a 17-year-old freshman living near two COVID-19 clusters, had been taking a mix of online and in-person classes. She did not anticipate having to move back to Raleigh with her family just eight days after classes started. “I was surprised because I thought we were going to be better, but I guess not,” Popoola said.

In Ames, Iowa, a retired Iowa State professor wrote in an op-ed to the Des Moines Register that he was alarmed at what he witnessed while driving through the Iowa State campus last weekend.

“Hundreds of students, out on the sidewalks, out on the front lawns, out in the street; in some places, sitting in chairs or milling aimlessly or running around and hugging each other because they hadn't seen each other since last school year,” Richard Haws said. He estimated that 1% of the students were wearing masks.