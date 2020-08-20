Punish Goodyear for hat ban, Trump says

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged people to boycott tires from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., tweeting that the Ohio company had “announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS.”

But the company didn't announce such a specific ban, only that it asks employees to refrain from workplace expressions involving political campaigns and “forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.” “Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” is a Trump campaign slogan.

Trump's tweet immediately sent the company's stock downward. The stock trimmed its losses in the afternoon before closing down about 2.4% for the day.

“Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!),” Trump tweeted.

Goodyear has a more than 120-year history in Ohio, a battleground state in the presidential election. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, tweeted that “It's absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers.”

Virus deaths in Florida exceed 10,000

Deaths in Florida from the coronavirus surpassed 10,000, while teachers and state officials argued in court over whether in-person schools should reopen this month.

Florida reported 174 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed deaths to at least 10,067 – the fifth-highest death toll in the nation. The state reported an additional 4,115 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 584,047.

Meanwhile, Florida's largest teacher's union is seeking an injunction from a judge in Tallahassee to stop schools from reopening by Friday.

Fire set during protest in Portland

Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

Also Wednesday, federal authorities announced that a Portland man was arrested and charged with assaulting a federal officer with a baseball bat in what they described as a riot on July 27 at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

Dakotah Horton, 24, made an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.

Ex-soldier gets prison for bomb info

An ex-soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist and linked to a neo-Nazi group was sentenced Wednesday to 21/2 years in federal prison for distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.

A federal judge rejected a request from Jarrett William Smith's attorney for a lenient sentence of 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised probation. Federal law calls for up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, although guidelines suggest 21/2 to three years for a first-time offender.