Indiana teachers sue over shooter drill

MONTICELLO – A group of teachers at a northern Indiana elementary school who were struck and injured last year by plastic pellets during an active shooter training drill are suing local police, accusing them of using excessive force during what the lawsuit calls the “execution style drill.”

The federal lawsuit, filed last week by eight teachers who taught at Meadowlawn Elementary School in Monticello at the time of the January 2019 incident, names as defendants the White County Sheriff's Department, four deputies and the department's current and former sheriff.

It claims the deputies shot at the teachers with airsoft guns, striking them with plastic pellets that left bruising, bleeding, welts and broken skin, and also subjected them to “verbal threats, expletives and screaming.”

Two of the eight teachers said they left teaching after the incident.

WHO: Test people without symptoms

The World Health Organization said Thursday that countries should actively test people to find coronavirus cases even if they don't show symptoms – a stance that comes after the U.S. health agency switched its policy to say that asymptomatic contacts of infected people don't need to be tested.

At a press briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said when officials are investigating clusters of COVID-19, “testing may need to be expanded to look for individuals who are on the more mild end of the spectrum or who may indeed be asymptomatic.”

Yet new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people but who don't feel sick to get tested. The agency had previously advised local health officials to test people who'd been within about 6 feet of an infected person for over 15 minutes.

Milwaukee college cancels Pence visit

A private Milwaukee college has canceled plans to have Vice President Mike Pence deliver a commencement address this weekend, citing unrest in nearby Kenosha where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, and two people were killed during protests that followed.

Wisconsin Lutheran College said Thursday that “after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha,” it decided to not have Pence deliver the speech.

The vice president will be replaced by the Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church.

At Kansas, Greek houses quarantining

Health officials ordered residents of nine University of Kansas fraternity and sorority chapter houses to quarantine for two weeks following a coronavirus outbreak on campus.

The university opened its fall semester Monday with in-person classes and offered free testing for students, faculty and staff. By Tuesday, 222 people had tested positive out of 19,452 test results received, for a positivity rate of 1.1%, according to the university. But the rate among fraternities and sororities was nearly 5.5%, with 133 testing positive.