Innocent Florida inmate released after 37 years

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – A Florida man who spent the last 37 years in prison on rape and murder charges was released Thursday, hours after officials revealed dramatic new evidence that proved his innocence.

Robert DuBoise, 56, walked out of the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green shortly after 2 p.m. With him were his mother and sister.

“It's an overwhelming sense of relief,” he told reporters. “I prayed to God every day and hoped for it.”

DuBoise was serving a life sentence, having been convicted in 1983 for the murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. She was raped and beaten while walking home from her job at a Tampa mall.

Duboise's conviction centered on one piece of evidence: an alleged bite mark on the victim's face. A jailhouse informant's testimony also helped convict him.

On Thursday, a lawyer from the Innocence Project and a lawyer from the Hillsborough County Conviction Review Unit spoke during an online court hearing and addressed the false evidence that led to Duboise's conviction. Experts proved the mark wasn't from a bite, and the jailhouse informant was not credible.

Judge Christopher Nash ruled that DuBoise, who is serving his sentence in Hardee County, Florida, should be released immediately.

DuBoise said he will have to learn many modern things, such as how to use a computer and shop at a Walmart. But he added he bears no ill will toward those involved in his long incarceration.

“If you keep hatred and bitterness in your heart, you don't have room for anything else,” he said. “I'm just very grateful.”

His mother, Myra DuBoise, said she prayed every day for this outcome. “It's a wonderful gift from the Lord,” she said.

Teresa Hall, the supervising attorney for the conviction review unit – a team dedicated to reviewing potential wrongful convictions – said during an online court hearing that she spent months combing through 3,500 pages of documents in the case. She was able to track down rape kit evidence at the county medical examiner's office and process that for DNA.

Within a week, that evidence excluded Duboise.

The case has since been reopened, and authorities have a suspect in Grams' rape and murder. Hall said the person “does not pose a threat to public safety at this time.”