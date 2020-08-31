The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 31, 2020 8:30 am

    5 things to know today

    Associated Press

     

    Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1. TRUMP PRAISES PROTESTERS, DEMOCRATS SAY HE'S INCITING VIOLENCE

    Democrats accused the president of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon.

    2. STATE POLICE RETURNING TO PORTLAND

    Oregon State Police will help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.

    3. CHINA’S XINJIANG IMPOSES DRACONIAN MEASURES TO FIGHT PANDEMIC

    The government is physically locking people in homes and arresting those who do not comply with strict quarantines.

    4. LEBANON TURNS 100

    Marking its centennial this week, many Lebanese feel that their experiment as a nation has failed and question their willingness to stay in the crises-riddled country.

    5. LADY GAGA GETS MASKED UP

    The entertainer took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory. She also won five awards.

       

