Afghan vice president injured in bomb blast

KABUL, Afghanistan – A bombing in the Afghan capital on Wednesday targeted the convoy of the country's first vice president, who suffered minor injuries in the attack that killed 10 people and wounded at least 31, including several of the vice president's bodyguards, the Interior Ministry said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing and the Taliban quickly denied they were behind the attack.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh suffered minor burns in the blast. The bomb was hidden in a cart by the roadside and detonated as his convoy passed by.

Trump given Nobel Prize nomination

An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalizing relations and are scheduled to sign it at the White House on Sept. 15.

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde said.

Fire strikes Greek refugee camp again

Fire struck again Wednesday night in Greece's notoriously overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, a day after a blaze swept through it and left thousands in need of emergency shelter. The fires caused no injuries, but they renewed criticism of Europe's migration policy.

Wednesday night's fires broke out inside the parts of Moria camp that had not burned in the first blaze, sending people streaming from the camp with their belongings, according to an Associated Press photographer in the area.

Later, about 4,000 migrants who had left the camp for the island's main port of Mytilini to board ships for the mainland threw stones at police blocking the road, and officers responded with tear gas, police said.

Guard members killed in plane crash

Three people killed in a small plane crash near a Tennessee airport were Air National Guard members, officials said Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the three were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed Tuesday near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville.

Killed in the crash were Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, Capt. Jessica Wright and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus, the guard said in a news release.

They were members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group.