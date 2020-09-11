Pentagon fails kids in sex assaults: Report

For the second time this year, an independent federal review has faulted the U.S. Department of Defense for how it has responded when children on military bases sexually assault each other.

A report released Wednesday by the Pentagon's Office of Inspector General said leaders have downplayed incidents, not cooperated with civilian law enforcement and until recently failed to provide support services to victims.

More than 1 million school-age children live in military families – many on U.S. bases where, as in broader society, kids and teens sometimes sexually assault their peers. An Associated Press investigation found that those incidents were typically lost in a legal and bureaucratic netherworld, where authorities failed to aid victims and offenders rarely faced consequences beyond barring them from base. The Pentagon didn't know the scope of a problem it did little to track.

Congress responded by requiring a series of reforms starting in fall 2018. To build on the initial reforms, the Defense Department should create militarywide policies and limit the discretion of administrators in Pentagon-funded schools that educate students on installations worldwide, the inspector general's office recommended.

The Senate Armed Services Committee also asked for the inspector general's review. It was external scrutiny that the Pentagon did not want.

Like a February assessment by the Government Accountability Office, the Pentagon's watchdog reported that authorities minimized incidents at nearly every stage.

One result was that cases rarely made it to civilian courts, which can provide justice both for victims and offenders.

“Civilian legal authorities and installation commanders generally did not hold juvenile offenders accountable,” the inspector general's report said.