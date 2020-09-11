States want postal cuts undone immediately

SEATTLE – A group of states suing over service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal judge to immediately undo some of them, saying the integrity of the upcoming election is at stake.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has already said he's halting some of the changes, including the removal of distinctive blue mailboxes and of sorting machines at some processing facilities. However, two remain in effect, the states argue: that the Postal Service is no longer treating election mail as the equivalent of First Class mail, and the “leave behind” policy, requiring that postal trucks leave at certain times, whether or not there is additional mail to load.

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Yakima, Washington, late Wednesday, the 14 states – including the battlegrounds of Michigan and Wisconsin – said that although mail delays have eased since the service cuts first created a national uproar in July, on-time deliveries remain well below their prior levels.

Beirut port sees large fire

A huge fire broke out at Beirut's port Thursday, raising new panic among residents still struggling with the traumatic effects of the catastrophic explosion at the same site last month.

Some sought safety in closed bathrooms or threw open their windows to guard against shattering glass in case of another blast; others piled into cars to flee the capital.

95,000 new COVID-19 cases in India

India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities. According to the Health Ministry, the number of people known to be infected in India reached 4,465,863 on Thursday. It has the second-highest caseload in the world behind the United States, where more than 6.3 million people are known to be infected.

'Avengers' star Diana Rigg, 82, dies

Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” has died. She was 82.

Rigg's agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stirling said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March.

Rigg starred in “The Avengers” as secret agent Emma Peel alongside Patrick McNee's bowler-hatted John Steed.

Gorilla in zoo dies days after birth

Less than a week after celebrating the birth of a critically endangered gorilla, the zoo in New Orleans is mourning its death.

The baby western lowland gorilla born Friday died Wednesday, Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Katie Smith said Thursday. The cause remains undetermined, but officials say Tumani, its 13-year-old mother, may not have produced enough milk.