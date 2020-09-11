Wind, heat cause wildfires to grow

GRIDLEY, Calif. – Flames were bearing down on Sandy Butler's home in the wooded hills of Northern California when she called her son to say that she and her husband were going to climb a fence and try to find shelter in a nearby pond.

It's the last the family heard from the couple, who were missing Thursday after a fire roared with menacing speed across the Sierra Nevada foothills and destroyed much of the town of Berry Creek.

“We're still hoping and praying for good news,” said Jessica Fallon, who has two children with the Butler's grandson and considers them her own grandparents. “Everything is replaceable, but not my grandparents' lives. I'd rather lose everything than those two. They kind of held the family together.”

The Butlers were among a dozen people believed missing in a fire that claimed at least three lives as it burned a 25-mile path in a day. More than 2,000 structures were burned in the lightning-sparked collection of fires now known as the North Complex burning about 125 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The wind-driven fire that jumped a river and ripped through dense forest and arid vegetation is the latest extreme fire to burn into the record books this year in California.

More than 4,800 square miles have burned this year – more land than Rhode Island, Delaware and Washington, D.C. combined – and fall is typically the worst season for fires. Twelve people have been killed and nearly 4,000 structures have burned across the state.

The fires, fed by drought-sapped vegetation amid warming temperatures attributed to climate change, have spread at an alarming rate and given people less time to flee.

Hundreds of campers, hikers, and people spending Labor Day weekend at mountainside reservoirs and retreats had to be evacuated by military helicopter when they got stranded by a fast-moving fire that broke out in the Sierra National Forest in the center of the state during record-setting high temperatures.

Six of the state's 20 largest fires on record are burning, including the August Complex, centered in wilderness about 130 miles north of San Francisco that is now the biggest fire in state history. It's scorched more than 736 square miles. That exceeds a 2018 complex in the same region.

President Donald Trump spoke with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday “to express his condolences for the loss of life and reiterate the administration's full support to help those on the frontlines of the fires,” according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

The North Complex fire is 10th in the record books and growing as firefighters try to prevent it from advancing toward the town of Paradise, where the most destructive fire in state history two years ago killed 85 people and destroyed 19,000 buildings.