COVID-19 death toll rises by 18 in Indiana

Indiana health officials added 18 more coronavirus-related deaths to the state's toll over the weekend.

Indiana's newly recorded deaths raise the state's death toll to 3,438, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, since the state's first such death was reported six months ago, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. One new death was announced Sunday after 17 deaths were reported Saturday.

Another 35 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 23 confirmed PCR cases and 12 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 5,618 cases and 185 deaths Sunday. The Allen County case count now includes a total of 261 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Israel going under 3-week lockdown

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases, with schools and parts of the economy expected to shut down in a bid to bring down infection rates.

Beginning Friday, the start of the Jewish High Holiday season, schools, restaurants, malls and hotels will shut down, among other businesses, and Israelis will face restrictions on movement and on gatherings.

The lockdown will remain in place for at least three weeks, at which point officials may relax measures if cases are seen as declining.

Marine convicted in death deported

A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported Sunday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines.

Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 in a motel northwest of Manila after finding out that she was transgender.

$100 million to aid Biden carry Florida

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden's presidential campaign in the battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg's late-stage infusion of cash reflects Democrats' concerns about the tight race in a state that is a priority for President Donald Trump. A victory for Biden in Florida, the largest of the perennial battleground states, would significantly complicate Trump's path to reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed.

Perfume campaign omits Black actor

British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create.

Jo Malone London said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the ad designed for Chinese audiences was a misstep and has been removed. The re-created ad replaced Boyega with Chinese star Liu Haoran.

“The concept for the film was based on John's personal experiences and should not have been replicated,” it said.

Jo Malone and its parent company, Estée Lauder, didn't respond for comment.