Fire chief: Kenosha damage at $11 million

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha's fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Police and Fire Commission on Tuesday that the record fire loss came in the days following the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left partially paralyzed after a white officer shot him seven times in the back.

“To put into context, that's three years of fire loss for us in the span of about a week,” Leipzig told commissioners, the Kenosha News reported.

Marching band folds over conduct

The Columbia University Marching Band, which has had run-ins with school administration over the years over situations like mocking its own team, has decided to voluntarily shut itself down over what it called a history “grounded in prejudiced culture and traditions.”

In a statement issued this week, the band said a town hall had been held over the weekend in the wake of anonymous postings that made accusations “of sexual misconduct, assault, theft, racism, and injury to individuals and the Columbia community as a whole” over the years.

Tenants awarded $52 million in suit

Tenants who sued over “horrendous” living conditions at a low-income housing development in Kansas City, Missouri, have been awarded $52 million in damages.

Jackson County Judge Joel Fehestock on Tuesday found in favor of the tenants, who sued KM-T.E.H. Realty 8 and Michael Fein last year for ignoring complaints about roach and rat infestations, raw sewage, a lack of air conditioning and heat, and apartment ceilings that had collapsed at the 169-unit complex, KCUR reported.

Ex-officer charged in 2019 shooting

A former suburban Dallas police officer who shot and killed a woman last year while firing at a dog was charged Wednesday with criminally negligent homicide, prosecutors said.

A grand jury indicted Ravinder Singh in the August 2019 death of 30-year-old Margarita Brooks, prosecutors said. Singh, who resigned in November, was booked Wednesday into Fort Worth's Tarrant County Jail.

Venezuelan leader has violations: UN

The Venezuelan regime led by Nicolas Maduro has committed “egregious violations” since 2014 “amounting to crimes against humanity,” a United Nations report published Wednesday says.

The report by the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, which is investigating human rights violations, found several examples of extrajudicial killings, politically motivated detentions, torture and forced disappearances.

Libyan PM set to resign in October

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj announced Wednesday he intends to step down by the end of October and make way for a new government to unite the country divided by war and foreign military interventions.

Al-Sarraj led the defense of the capital with Turkish military assistance against an offensive by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, who's backed by Egypt, Russian mercenaries and the United Arab Emirates.