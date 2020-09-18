Oregon halts wildfire recovery amid storms

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon officials are temporarily suspending recovery work in the area of one of the state's biggest fires east of Eugene due to expected heavy rain and possible thunderstorms Thursday night into today.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the forecast calls for possible lightning strikes and hail as well as rain, and fire-damaged trees and rocks could fall into the road.

Officials are urging residents who have not already evacuated to do so now or remain inside their homes during the storm.

In California, new evacuations have been ordered on one side of a wildfire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Angeles National Forest officials say the Bobcat Fire is 1 mile from the community of Juniper Hills in foothills on the north flank of the mountain range.

'Cheer' star faces child porn charges

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday, charged with producing child pornography, three days after twin boys filed a lawsuit alleging he sent them sexually explicit photos of himself and cornered one of them in a bathroom and begged for oral sex.

According to the complaint, Harris admitted during an interview after FBI agents raided his home in the Chicago suburb of Naperville on Monday that he had asked one of the teens to send him photographs and videos of his penis and buttocks on Snapchat.

Further, according to the complaint, Harris admitted to requesting and receiving on Snapchat child pornography from “at least between 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors.”

Congress to be briefed on vote threats

The Trump administration has agreed to provide in-person briefings on threats to the November election to key members of Congress, backing down from a decision last month to provide that information only in writing.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has agreed to provide briefings to the Senate and House intelligence committees, according to the heads of those panels. The move comes after significant pushback from Democrats and some Republicans who said the briefings were more important than ever as the 2020 presidential election approaches and Russia signals it will try to interfere again as it did four years ago.

18-year-old charged in death of officer

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police detective and an informant during an armed robbery was indicted Thursday on counts of aggravated murder.

David McDaniel, 18, of Cleveland, also faces charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He is being held on a $3 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

No attorney is listed for McDaniel in online court records.

Two males, ages 15 and 17, have denied aggravated murder charges filed against them in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.