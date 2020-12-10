Franklin, Morrison in Women's Hall

“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and Nobel laureate and “Beloved” author Toni Morrison will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame on Thursday as part of a posthumous class of Black honorees that also includes Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were widely used in biomedical research; Barbara Hillary, the first Black woman to travel to both the North and South Poles; and civil rights activists Barbara Rose Johns Powell and Mary Church Terrell.

The evening ceremony will be the first in a series of planned virtual inductions meant to correct a lack of diversity among honorees, hall officials said in a news release.

John Hopkins: Founder owned slaves

Johns Hopkins University, whose researchers have been at the forefront of the global response to COVID-19, announced on Wednesday that its founder owned slaves during the 19th century, a revelation for the Baltimore-based school that had taken pride in the man purportedly being a staunch abolitionist.

Researchers uncovered the information in government census records as part of an initiative exploring the university's history. The long-held narrative of an abolitionist Hopkins whose father had freed the family's slaves in 1807 came into question over the past several months.

“We now have government census records that state Mr. Hopkins was the owner of one enslaved person listed in his household in 1840 and four enslaved people listed in 1850,” President Ronald J. Daniels and other school officials wrote in a letter to the Johns Hopkins community. “By the 1860 census, there are no enslaved persons listed in the household.”

Maryland did not abolish slavery until 1864.

Pilot missing after fighter jet crash

A Wisconsin-based fighter jet crashed in a national forest in Michigan's Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers were looking Wednesday for the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said in a statement.

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren't immediately known, the statement said. The plane went down in Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of the base. Capt. Leslie Westmont, a spokeswoman for the 115th, said she had no new information late Wednesday afternoon.

FedEx truck driver dies in crash

The driver of a FedEx semitrailer died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, early Wednesday, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m., when the truck launched off the side of the Kansas Highway 7 bridge and landed on Kansas Highway 10 below near Olathe, police said. The crash led to a large fire that consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated.

The name of the driver was not immediately released.