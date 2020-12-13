On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Walgreens Senior Vice President Rick Gates.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Hahn; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.,; former Vice President Al Gore.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

