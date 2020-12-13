Sunday, December 13, 2020 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Walgreens Senior Vice President Rick Gates.
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Hahn; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.,; former Vice President Al Gore.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.
– Associated Press
