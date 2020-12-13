The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, December 13, 2020 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Walgreens Senior Vice President Rick Gates.

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Hahn; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.,; former Vice President Al Gore.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

    – Associated Press

