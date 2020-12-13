Driver faces charges over 6 hurt

NEW YORK – The driver who plowed through a crowd of Manhattan protesters – sending six people to the hospital – has been charged with reckless endangerment, police said.

Kathleen Casillo, 52, of Queens, was given a desk appearance ticket after Friday's crash at East 39th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill.

The protesters were marching in solidarity with hunger-striking detainees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement held at the Bergen County jail in New Jersey, according to social media posts, when Casillo drove her 2019 BMW into the marchers' path.

Protester Desmond Marrero, 25, said the group was marching west on East 39th Street when the car rolled up to them from behind.

“People weren't aware. They couldn't even see it coming.” Marrero said.

Arrest made after protest shooting

Police in Olympia, Washington, arrested one person Saturday afternoon after a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building.

The Thurston County sheriff's office confirmed the arrest but didn't immediately release details.

Police said they are aware of several videos involving the shooting.

The two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes, police said. Police arrested a person earlier in the day for a firearms violation.

Atlanta mayor rejects Biden offer

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down an opportunity to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, according to a spokesperson for the mayor on Saturday.

The statement did not say what Cabinet position she had been offered. Bottoms, one of the state's most influential Democrats, had previously been under consideration to become Biden's vice presidential nominee.

Escaped inmates remain at large

Authorities searched Saturday for two Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped a Kentucky highway department employee and stole a resident's truck, officials said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped Friday morning from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. The state police agency said the inmates were considered armed and dangerous.

Iran executes exiled journalist

Iran on Saturday executed an exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017, a little more than a year after authorities tricked him into traveling to Iraq where he was abducted.

Ruhollah Zam, 47, was one of several opposition figures successfully seized by Iranian intelligence operatives abroad in recent months as Tehran struggles under the weight of U.S. sanctions.