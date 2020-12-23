Michigan to pursue sanctions on lawyers

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she plans to seek sanctions against lawyers who filed lawsuits against the state's election results that contained “intentional misrepresentations” regarding Michigan's elections.

The Democratic attorney general also plans to pursue court costs and fees and, along with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, to file complaints with the attorney grievance commission, Nessel told reporters Tuesday.

The requests will likely be made after the cases have been closed out, she said.

“Some of these cases where we know for a fact there were intentional misrepresentations made – the kind of misrepresentation that there is no question of fact that these were inaccurate statements that were presented to the court – yes, myself and also Secretary Benson, will be filing complaints to the attorney grievance commission,” Nessel said.

Body camera off as Ohio man killed

A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cellphone in Columbus, Ohio, early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said.

Because of an automatic “look back” feature on the body camera, the shooting was captured on video but without audio, said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the city's department of public safety. As a result, there's no way to hear what the 47-year-old man or the officer said during the interaction, Ginther said.

“It is unacceptable to me and the community that officers did not turn on their cameras,” Ginther said during a news conference. Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan echoed the sentiment in a statement a few minutes later.

2 charged in death of 4-year-old girl

A 4-year-old girl died after being dunked in an icy pond and beaten by two neighbors who claimed it was necessary to remove a “demon,” a Missouri sheriff said Tuesday.

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, are charged with second-degree murder, sexual abuse and three counts of assault.

“Based on what I know, I think this could be some kind of honest-to-goodness religious-type episode,” Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said in a phone interview.

Journalist killings up from last year

Mexico had the most journalists killed in retaliation for their work in 2020, followed by Afghanistan and the Philippines, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says in a new report.

Worldwide, at least 30 journalists were killed through Dec. 15, up from 26 in 2019. At least 21 were killed in retaliation for their work, up from 10 in 2019. The CPJ is investigating the killings of 15 others to determine whether those were related to reporting.

In Mexico, at least four journalists were the victims of targeted killings in 2020, and a fifth was shot dead after photographing a crime scene.

Train cars with oil derails near Seattle

Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed Tuesday and five caught fire north of Seattle close to the Canadian border, authorities said.

The derailment in the downtown Custer area spurred evacuation orders, Whatcom County officials said on Twitter.