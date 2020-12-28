30,000 pounds of food donated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An official at an Anchorage soup kitchen said she received as a donation of at least 30,000 pounds of food on Christmas Eve from a local towing company after a truck carrying the produce crashed.

Bean's Cafe and Children's Lunchbox CEO Lisa Sauder said the towing company offered her the food after they recovered it from a semi that crashed into a ditch. No one was injured in the crash.

The companies that were scheduled to receive the food decided that they could no longer sell the groceries, KTUU-TV reported.

“It really is kind of a little bit of a Christmas miracle,” she said.

The shipment included chicken, eggs, vegetables, hamburgers, strawberries and a variety of other produce. The soup kitchen's Food Service director, Scott Lingle, said the package could serve those in need for up to three weeks. Bean's Cafe feeds around 700 to 800 people a day.

Army sergeant charged in slayings

An Army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday evening. While no bowling is currently allowed due to state-imposed coronavirus restrictions, a bar linked to the business was legally open.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting about 7 p.m., Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said at a news conference Sunday morning.

He said the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69, but did not provide names.

17-year-old could be tried as adult

An Ohio judge is to decide soon whether a 17-year-old defendant should be tried as an adult on charges in a shooting this year that left a 4-year-old boy dead and four adults wounded.

The youth taken into custody last month by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown is the second person to be arrested in the shooting early Sept. 21 in Struthers.

Prosecutors have asked that he be tried as an adult on an aggravated robbery charge and gun specification. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports that a Mahoning County juvenile court judge is expected to decide the issue on or before a Jan. 11 hearing.

Kimonie Bryant, 24, of Struthers has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other counts and could face the death penalty if convicted.

6 shot, 1 fatally, filming music video

Six people were shot, one fatally, while filming a music video near Boston, police said Sunday.

Police found the six victims Saturday scattered along a dead-end street, Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec said. Kmiec said Sunday morning that one man died and one was in critical condition. The five wounded men were expected to survive, he said.

Details on the nature of the music video, including the artist, weren't available Sunday.

Kmiec said it's not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation continues. No arrests were made and the names of the men have not been released.